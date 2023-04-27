The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,800. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

