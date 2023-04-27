The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lowered by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 110,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,304,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

