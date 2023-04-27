The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209,006 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $52,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. 516,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,227. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.