The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock remained flat at $0.90 on Wednesday. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

