The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock remained flat at $0.90 on Wednesday. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.