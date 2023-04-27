The Charles Schwab Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

SCHW opened at $50.60 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 264,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

