The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $160,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $248.91. 493,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,545. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.40.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.