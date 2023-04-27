The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Sells $766,701.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohit Grover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

