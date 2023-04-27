The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

