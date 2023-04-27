The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

