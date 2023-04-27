The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 258,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 112,238 shares.The stock last traded at $38.98 and had previously closed at $37.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

