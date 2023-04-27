The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

