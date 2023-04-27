The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Progressive stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

