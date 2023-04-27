The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $162.10

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.10 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 142.50 ($1.78). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.86), with a volume of 58,298 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.76. The company has a market capitalization of £63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

