The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 255,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $883.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 545,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,722,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

