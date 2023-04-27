The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

TJX opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

