The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,974,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after buying an additional 358,708 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.