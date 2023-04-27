Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $304.61 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $304.61 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,115,597,133 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

