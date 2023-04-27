THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in April

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THK Stock Up 1.6 %

THK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.14.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

