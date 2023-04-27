THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in April

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
THK Stock Up 1.6 %
THK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.14.
THK Company Profile
