THORChain Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00004737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $462.35 million and $55.42 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,053,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,685,803 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

