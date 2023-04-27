Thunder Brawl Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $948,531.73 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $948,531.73 and $138,067.31 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00545912 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $23,092.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

