Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Sunday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Stories

