Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.53 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.53 billion and approximately $20.37 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00007431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00026953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,687.09 or 1.00020772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.23847455 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $27,397,154.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

