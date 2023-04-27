Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.78. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 270,055 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on TOPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Top Ships in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
