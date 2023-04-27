Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.78. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 270,055 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TOPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Top Ships in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

