Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 38502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

