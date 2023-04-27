Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Toshiba Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TOSYY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 11,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,394. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

About Toshiba

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

