Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of TOSYY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 11,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,394. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
