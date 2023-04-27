Toubani Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Shares Up 15%

Toubani Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Toubani Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Toubani Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toubani Resources, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

