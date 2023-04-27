Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$1.00. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 162,526 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$235.37 million, a PE ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

