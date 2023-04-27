Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

TM opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

