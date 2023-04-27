TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TPG in the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

