Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.24 billion.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $234.07 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.