Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. 1,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 19,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

The Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (TWIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks current income across a broad range of domestic assets, including dividend paying stocks, preferred securities, high yield bonds, and REITs. The actively managed fund has a great deal of leeway in terms of individual security selection and duration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.