Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in April

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the March 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,655,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,621. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.