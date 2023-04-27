Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 316.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

