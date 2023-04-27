Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,274 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
