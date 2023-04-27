Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,725,223 shares of company stock valued at $599,048,102 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

