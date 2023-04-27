Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in NOW by 226.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

