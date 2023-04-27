Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $359,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ball Stock Performance

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

