Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $446,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

