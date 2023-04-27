Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.