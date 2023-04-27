Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

