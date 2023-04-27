TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825-$3.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-$0.83 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TRU traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 107,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

