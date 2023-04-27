Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $38.06. 582,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,761. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,359,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

