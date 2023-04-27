Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $350,575. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 162,046 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

