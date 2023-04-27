Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Tri City Bankshares has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

