Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %
Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Tri City Bankshares has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.
About Tri City Bankshares
