Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.