TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Up 5.9%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $86.87. Approximately 60,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 361,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,543,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in TriNet Group by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TriNet Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

