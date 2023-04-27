Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 224,768 shares.The stock last traded at $16.74 and had previously closed at $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,183,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

