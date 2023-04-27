Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Tronox Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 1,420,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,787. Tronox has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Tronox

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $499,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $16,635,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 435.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 623,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

