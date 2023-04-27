TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:TBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,160. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
