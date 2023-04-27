Truist Financial Cuts Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $36.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $30.82 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after buying an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

